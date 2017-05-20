Candidates from across the political divide will call an hour-long campaigning truce in Edinburgh in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

Prospective MPs from across the different parties will join Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale at Edinburgh's Serenity Cafe on Sunday to remember the Labour MP.

Labour activists across Scotland have also been asked to cease campaigning for the hour.

Mother-of-two Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency on June 16 last year during the EU referendum campaign.

He was later handed a whole-life prison sentence for her murder.

Ms Dugdale said: "Jo Cox was an inspiration and one of the UK's brightest political lights. She was someone who devoted her life to helping others, believing there is more that unites than divides us.

"As we gather, we will think of a mother and a wife who inspired us to remember that we have more in common than that which divides us.

"Candidates from the different political parties will gather in Edinburgh to reflect on that legacy of peace and compassion that unites us all.

"By putting aside our differences, we can instead focus on what unites us - our commitment to make Scotland and the UK a better, more progressive place."

The campaign truce comes after Jo Cox's widower, Brendan Cox, visited Edinburgh on Wednesday and met Nicola Sturgeon and representatives of all the main parties at the Scottish Parliament to speak about his late wife's legacy of togetherness.

The Scottish Government has pledged its full support for a UK-wide community event Mr Cox is organising in memory of his wife on the weekend of the anniversary of her death.

The Great Get Together will take place around the country from June 16 to 18, with events including street parties, barbecues, picnics, coffee mornings and tea parties.

The Parliament will host its get-together on June 16, with people from Holyrood's local community invited to meet with MSPs.