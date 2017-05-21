SCOTLAND'S chief fire officer will be told this week that his service is in crisis with firefighters feeling "undervalued, under paid" and "under huge stress", and that because of cutbacks fire engines are sitting idle and unable to protect communities.

Alasdair Hay will be challenged by Fire Brigades Union (FBU) official Chris McGlone when they both appear at Holyrood's justice committee as part of a review into the merger of Scotland's fire services in 2013.

McGlone will say the shake-up has led to "demotivated and demoralised" firefighters on different rates of pay across the country.

