LABOUR is "committed" to renewing Trident nuclear weapons Jeremy Corbyn maintained, after a spat between two of his shadow ministers.
Corbyn's spoke out after shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry suggested that Labour might change its policy on the weapons after holding a review if it wins the General Election.
Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith disputed this, saying Labour was "fully committed" to the weapons system at Faslane
Loading article content
Labour's manifesto – launched last week – included support for renewing Trident, even though Corbyn is a long-standing opponent of nuclear weapons.
The Labour leader, campaigning in Birmingham yesterday, said the party's manifesto commitment was unchanged.
Speaking to the media after a rally, he said: "The manifesto makes it very clear that the Labour Party has come to a decision and is committed to Trident.
"We're also going to look at the real security needs of this country on other areas such as cyber security, which I think the attack on our NHS last week proved there needs to be some serious re-examination of our defences against those kind of attacks."
Scottish Labour's manifesto will include a proposal to ban MSPs from holding paid second jobs when it is published tomorrow.
Labour MSP Neil Findlay will introduce a members' bill at Holyrood aimed at restricting the time and earnings of paid second jobs for members. Findlay said the legislation would help restore public trust in politicians.
He said: “Being an MSP is a privilege. It takes every hour of every day to fully represent the people that put us in Parliament.
“The public expects elected politicians to spend their time fighting for a better society, not using their role to benefit themselves."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.