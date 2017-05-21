IT was the society wedding of the year and perhaps the most expensive, which even intense security, variable weather and an embarrassing uncle failed to dampen.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa Middleton, 33, married 41-year-old millionaire groom James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire at lunchtime yesterday in front of a congregation which included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the former Wimbledon tennis champion Roger Federer and Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, the groom's brother.

She had arrived from the nearby family home in Bucklebury accompanied by her father in an open-topped, vintage Jaguar. She was greeted by a lively cheer from around 100 royal fans who had been asked to carry ID and implored not to speak to the press.

