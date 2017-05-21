POLITICIANS will call an election truce today to honour murdered MP Jo Cox, ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

Party leaders will stop campaigning for an hour to remember the Labour MP, who used her maiden speech in the Commons to say: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us."

Her widower Brendan Cox said the move would "send a powerful message" of unity, coming ahead of the first anniversary of the mother-of-two's murder on June 16.

