Women in Scotland face earning £60,000 less in their lifetime than men because of the gender pay gap, new analysis has shown.
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the gap is "shameful" and vowed her party has plans to close it.
Labour's analysis of figures from the Office for National Statistics shows in every age group, women earn less than men on average in Scotland, which builds up to a median of £60,000 less over a woman's working life.
Dugdale said: "Closing the gender pay gap isn't just a question of fairness - it is essential for our economy.
"There is so much more to do to shatter the glass ceiling for women. Only Labour will take the radical steps to close the gap for good, like a real living wage and forcing companies to publish pay ratios.
"If a company thinks a woman is worth a lower wage than a man, then under Labour we'll force them to admit it."
