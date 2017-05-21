A surfer rescued after more than 30 hours stranded at sea has revealed he may return to the sport.

Matthew Bryce, 22, has been treated for hypothermia after he was found drifting on his surfboard in the North Channel, 13 miles from Northern Ireland and 16 miles from Scottish shores.

Following his ordeal he vowed never to surf again but has now said he may get back on a surfboard as part of a group.

