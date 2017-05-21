Drumbrae Roundabout in Edinburgh and a junction on Stirling University campus are among 20 cycling "collision hotspots" identified in new research.

Sustainable travel campaigners put together the list of locations by looking at areas which had a relatively high number of collisions, compared to the amount of cycling activity, between 2005 and 2014.

The organisation also took into account the severity of cyclist causalities at each location and weighted this in the results.

Loading article content

Sustrans Scotland is calling for improved cycling infrastructure at junctions, after the research revealed that roundabouts and T junctions are the main hotspots.

Out of the 20 locations, the research found that 19 of the incidents occurred at a junction or within 20 meters of one.

Roundabouts appeared frequently, in eight of the 20 hotspot locations, while seven of the locations were at T or staggered junctions.

The findings, published by Sustrans' Scottish Research Programme, are set to be presented at the conference in Glasgow on Wednesday.

John Lauder, Sustrans Scotland national director said: "Safety is often cited as the main reason why people don't cycle for more of the journeys they make every day.

"This research highlights the importance of having high quality cycling infrastructure in place at junctions, so that collisions can be prevented.

Article continues after...

More articles

"We know that better cycle infrastructure increases the feeling of safety and ultimately the number of people on bikes. Through our Community Links, Street Design and National Cycle Network funding, which is provided by Transport Scotland, Sustrans helps to ensure this happens.

"Put quite simply - the more people in a place who cycle, the safer it becomes for everyone."

The full list of 20 "collision hotspots":

A761/Arkleston Road, Paisley

A726/Parkway roundabout, near Erskine

A199/B1361/A6094 roundabout at Wallyford

B959/Robertson Street, Dundee

Barrhead Road/Peat Road/Braidcraft Road/Brockburn Road roundabout, Glasgow

Glasgow Road/Viewlands Road, Perth

A8/Cathedral Street, Glasgow

High Street, Tranent

Main Street/B6482/Newbattle Road mini roundabouts, Newtongrange

Mearns Road/A727, Clarkston

Drumbrae roundabout, Edinburgh

A7/Craigmillar Castle Road, Edinburgh

A70/Juniper Avenue, Edinburgh

Burdiehouse Road/Straiton Road/Lang long roundabout, Edinburgh

A823/Laburnum Road roundabout, Dunfermline

Spiersbridge roundabout,Thornliebank

A8/Springhill Parkway, Glasgow

B9006/Tower Road, Inverness

University Road West/Hermitage Road, Stirling

Starlaw Road/Boghall roundabout, Bathgate

Sustrans Scotland has been working with local authorities to address some of the cycle accident hotspots.

The organisation contributed to a consultation on improving one of Edinburgh's busiest junctions, at Sheriffhall roundabout.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The Scottish Government remains committed to undertaking improvements at Sheriffhall roundabout having announced the preferred route option earlier this year.

"As part of the scheme, grade separation at Sheriffhall will improve access for pedestrians and cyclists compared to the existing arrangement.

"By allowing Edinburgh City Bypass traffic to pass over it will significantly reduce congestion and improve accessibility for all modes of transport including pedestrians and cyclists.

"Provision for all non-motorised users will be developed in further detail as we progress the development and assessment of the preferred option, in consultation with local interest groups, including Spokes, as we look to publish draft Orders in 2019."