One of the world's leading architects, Daniel Libeskind, is to be visit Scotland to take part in talks and a new exhibition about the explosive formations of the universe.

The land artist, historian and theorist Charles Jencks, who swirling landforms can be seen at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and the Jupiter Artland art park, has invited Libeskind, best known for the Jewish Museum in Berlin and for leading the reconstruction of the World Trade Center site in Manhattan, to speak as part of a series of events in the small town of Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway.

The architect will be taking part in the event with the cosmologist Carlos Frenk, Dr Noam Libeskind, also a scientist, and Jencks - known also as co-founder of the Maggie's Cancer Care Centres - at a gallery in Sanquhar.

