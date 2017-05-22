REFUGEES and asylum seekers should be allowed to apply for asylum in Scotland, rather than hundreds of miles away in England, in an effort to combat rising

levels of “destitution”, MSPs have claimed.

The proposal should form part of a new strategy aimed at helping asylum seekers and others who are awaiting a decision on their futures to find secure accommodation, according to Holyrood’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

It made the call after hearing details of how the British Red Cross had helped 820 destitute refugees and asylum seekers last year in Scotland. It recommended asylum claims should be made in Scotland, rather than in person in Croydon or Liverpool, as has been the case since 2015.

Launching the committee’s report, convener Christina McKelvie MSP described the current system as “simply unacceptable” and said her committee’s inquiry “exposed a serious lack of

compassion and humanity…

leading hundreds to destitution.”

She said: “In spite of the best efforts of voluntary organisations and some in local government, there are huge gaps in the system that need to be addressed as a matter of priority.”

The report said many of those whose immigration status is “insecure” as they await leave to remain should be able to earn money from community work.

Hundreds of people have

insecure immigration status in Scotland leaving them unable to secure adequate accommodation, a way of finding it, or being unable to meet essential living needs.

The committee heard evidence from the Red Cross and refugees and asylum seekers facing destitution, including women brought to the country illegally by traffickers and had been abused.

The former Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government made changes which forced some asylum seekers in Scotland to travel south of the Border to submit paperwork and attend interviews.

Prior to the decision made when Prime Minister Theresa May was home secretary, refugees could apply for asylum in Glasgow.

The UK Visas and Immigration chief executive Mike Wells said from January of that year all failed asylum seekers who wished to make further submissions

about their status had to travel to Liverpool. The decision was criticised at the time by then Communities Secretary Alex Neil MSP, who urged Mrs May to reconsider.

Ms McKelvie, the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse said the gaps in the system had forced the committee to make “specific recommendations to all levels of government, and calling for a wider strategy to draw together all of the bodies who can improve this situation.

She added: “With the ongoing refugee crisis and humanitarian problems around the world, this isn’t a problem likely to go away overnight. We will keep an eye on progress, checking improvement in the response to destitution.”

Other recommendations include a feasibility study on extending the free bus travel scheme to allow asylum seekers and refugees to go to appointments.

Conservative committee member Annie Wells MSP: “The responsibilities covered in this report are shared between the

Scottish and UK governments. A lot of these recommendations are sensible, for both governments: people fleeing conflict or persecution should be able to make a fresh start in the UK.

“But it’s deeply regrettable that Christina McKelvie has chosen to depict this important issue in such a politicised and unbalanced tone. It is for that reason I and my Scottish Conservative colleague dissented from the full report.”

The report also called for the Scottish Government to introduce a fund for domestic abuse victims who are unable to access other sources of help.

The Home Office is in purdah due to the election.