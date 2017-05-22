Theresa May will today launch a renewed attack on Jeremy Corbyn after a shock poll suggested her party’s lead over Labour has halved in just a week.

The Conservative leader will claim that with Brussels demanding Brexit negotiations begin less than a fortnight after the General Election there is no “‘no time to waste and no time for a new government to find its way”.

On Sunday the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the Labour leader could not be trusted to lead the Brexit talks because European Union negotiators would "have him for breakfast".

Senior Tories also accused Mr Corbyn of siding with the UK’s “enemies” after he passed up six opportunities to condemn the IRA in an interview with Sky News.

The Conservatives are keen to deflect from a series of controversies surrounding the party's election manifesto.

Voters south of the Border have expressed outrage that plans to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance will not apply in Scotland.

Tory candidates have also lined up to attack their own party’s policy on social care, amid accusations that the Conservatives are promising a “dementia tax”.

Just days after both Labour and the Tories launched their manifestos, four opinion polls for Sunday newspapers suggested that the gap between them is narrowing.

The Tory lead fell to just nine points in one survey, by YouGov for the Sunday Times, half what it was last week and the first time it has been in single figures since Mrs May called the snap election last month.

The polls prompted claims that the Tories were suffering a "wobble weekend".

But Labour figures claimed that the change was more fundamental and that voters were responding to their policies.

Today, Mrs May will focus on Brexit talks as she launched the Welsh Conservative manifesto.

The Tory leader attracted ridicule from some last month when she claimed that Brussels was deliberately trying to affect the outcome of the election by leaking embarrassing details of a reportedly disastrous dinner between the Prime Minister and EU negotiators.

But in Wales, Mrs May will say: “The UK’s seat at the negotiating table will be filled by me or Jeremy Corbyn. The deal we seek will be negotiated by me or Jeremy Corbyn.

“There will be no time to waste and no time for a new government to find its way.”

She will also accuse Mr Corbyn, whose party voted with hers to start Brexit talks, of being “unsure” about delivering the democratic will of the people.

Her attack comes as the Conservatives are increasingly on the defensive over plans for social care in England, which would see thousands of elderly people required to pay for the cost of being looked after in their own homes for the first time.

The right-wing Bow group think tank said that the plans amounted to the biggest stealth tax in history.

Mr Johnson refused to say whether or not the cabinet had been consulted on the plans.

He added that he personally backed the proposals, but understood if others had “reservations”.

Tory Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green also revealed that older voters would have to wait until after the election to discover if they will lose out under plans to means-test winter fuel payments.

Mr Johnson also came under fire after he wrong claimed his controversial pledge that Brexit would mean an extra £350m a week for the NHS was in the Tory manifesto.

On social care, Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell said his party would "get back to the Dilnot proposals" which included a £72,000 cap on care costs, which would be scrapped under Conservative plans.

But Conservative Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke said the country had to "face up" to the "significant costs" of health and social care.

A nationwide billboard campaign will be launched today accusing the Prime Minister of being a "threat" to public services.

The anti-austerity group the People's Assembly has hired more than 40 billboards, mostly in marginal seats, displaying a large picture of Theresa May with the words 'I am a threat' followed by 'to your local hospital, to your child's education, to your living standards, to your job security, to your pension, to your peace and security'.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster will attack Mr Corbyn as beyond the "political pale" because of his past support for Irish republicans in a speech later today.