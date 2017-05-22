Previously unseen photographs of Glasgow-born serial killer Ian Brady and accomplice Myra Hindley on holiday in Scotland have emerged.

The infamous pair murdered five children in the 1960s and buried their bodies on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester.

The Moors Murderer told police who interrogated him in the 1980s that “something had happened” north of the border and he was “puzzled” as to why he “had never heard more about it”.

Photographs taken by Brady, who died this week aged 79, were used by officers to find the bodies of his victims on Saddleworth Moor. Some of the Saddleworth Moor images showed Hindley posing near grave sites of victims.

Brady and Hindley’s took holiday snaps at popular tourist spots Stirling Castle and Loch Long, and Brady also photographed streets he grew up on.

In the 1980s Sir Peter Topping, former head of CID at Greater Manchester Police, led the hunt for two of Brady’s victims – Pauline Reade and Keith Bennett. Bennet’s body was never found.

Topping recalled in his memoirs, published in 1989, that Brady asked him “a strange question” about his jurisdiction when the then Det Chief Superintendent interviewed him.

Topping said: “He particularly wanted to know if I had jurisdiction over the border in Scotland and I replied that if he wanted to talk to me about things that happened there I felt sure the Scottish authorities would leave the interviewing to me. He said that something had happened, and he was puzzled why he had never heard more about it.”

Hindley told Topping she and Brady had been on holiday in Scotland “five or six times, maybe seven or eight, travelling sometimes on the motorcycle and sometimes by car.”

Topping, 77, said yesterday the death of Brady “is a form of closure” but added: “as far as the case is concerned, I will never get closure…you can only get closure after they have found Keith Bennett's body.”