Rolf Harris has arrived at court in person for the first time since leaving jail.
The Australia-born former television star, who was released from HMP Stafford on Friday morning, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of indecent assault.
The 87-year-old, wearing a dark suit and patterned tie, arrived 90 minutes ahead of Monday's court appearance.
He denies four charges against three women between 1971 and 1983. He previously appeared via video-link.
Jurors at Southwark Crown Court had previously been told Harris had already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.
Judge Deborah Taylor told jurors on Thursday: "He (Harris) will no longer be appearing in the court via video-link and he will be attending what remains of his trial in person next week."
