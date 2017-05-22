Royal Bank of Scotland has made a last-ditch attempt to avoid a costly High Court battle with shareholders by doubling its settlement offer, according to reports.

Chief executive Ross McEwan is said to have told the bank's lawyers on Sunday to offer 82p a share, although it remains unclear whether it would be accepted by investors, a report by Sky News said.

It is understood that the judge could now adjourn the start of the trial by one day to allow settlement talks to continue.

