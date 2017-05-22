Legal action at the High Court by thousands of shareholders against Royal Bank of Scotland has been adjourned for 24 hours for settlement talks.

The adjournment, which was agreed by the claimants and the defendants, was granted at a brief hearing in London by Mr Justice Hildyard.

He was told by Jonathan Nash QC, for the shareholders: "The parties are currently involved in settlement discussions and are hopeful of making progress."

Mr Nash added: "They have agreed that these discussions would be facilitated by allowing a further period of time for them to continue before the trial begins.

"On that basis they have also agreed that the start of the trial should be deferred by 24 hours until 10.30 tomorrow."

David Railton QC, for the defendants, said "that is agreed".

The judge gave the go-ahead for the adjournment on the basis that the parties agreed there should be a delay for talks and the assurance given that there was a prospect that the "matter can be brought to a conclusion".

He added: "Obviously I would wish to facilitate that result."

Shareholder Stephen Allen, 67, from Sandy in Bedfordshire, said he thinks the shareholders are entitled to their day in court.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, he said: "My particular focus is on the non-executive directors as much as Fred Goodwin, because they were all sitting there drawing the salaries and all sorts of other things."

He added he hopes to find out why they "didn't do much".

Mr Allen, who inherited the RBS shares from his grandfather, said they have been reduced by about 80%.

He said he is fortunately in a financial position where it has not put him "out on the streets", but added: "It's a matter of principle as far as I'm concerned."

He said: "I believe that these sorts of people take positions of responsibility on behalf of the shareholders ... And I believe the directors should carry the can.

"And all too often it's the poor bank, and this case to a degree the taxpayer, that's basically picking up the financial mess."

He added: "In my view there should be some sort of penalty put on these directors to personally pay back some of the monies.

"I know it's not going to happen. I'm not completely on cloud cuckoo land."