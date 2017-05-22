Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to help unleash the poet in everyone as he launched Labour's culture manifesto.
In a speech in Hull, Mr Corbyn criticised the Conservative Government for slashing £48 million of funding to the Arts Councils in England, Wales and Scotland since 2010.
Labour have pledged to establish a £1 billion 'Cultural Capital Fund' to support what it says are the UK's 'world-leading cultural industries'.
The Labour leader pledged that his party would "end austerity to boost creativity.
It will be amongst the biggest arts infrastructure funds ever created.
It will boost arts, music, theatre and literature, upgrading our cultural and creative infrastructure for the digital age, and supporting our economy."
He said: "In every one of us there is a poet, a writer, a singer of songs, an artist.
But too few of us fulfil our artistic ambition.
And under the Conservatives it's getting worse."
He added: "We will deliver a creative future for all and culture for the many not the few."
