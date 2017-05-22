The first oil from a redeveloped field has been unlocked following the completion of the multi-billion-pound project west of Shetland.

Schiehallion and the adjacent Loyal fields were first developed in the mid-1990s and have produced nearly 400 million barrels of oil since production started in 1998.

After reintroducing the Schiehallion field through the Quad 204 project, BP and co-venturers Shell and Siccar Point Energy expect it to retrieve an estimated 450 million barrels of oil, which will extend the life of the field to 2035 and beyond.

