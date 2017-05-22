A nurse who challenged the First Minister about the NHS during an election debate has come under fire on social media.

The woman, named Claire, said she was forced to resort to food banks and pressed Nicola Sturgeon on public-sector pay as party leaders took part in the first Scottish TV debate of the General Election campaign.

She said: "There's thousands and thousands of nurse positions unfilled and the reason for that is it's such low pay. It's just not a sustainable income, we can't live on it."

