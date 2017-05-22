The owners of an oil rig which grounded on the Western Isles have paid about £400,000 to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The Transocean Winner came ashore at Dalmore on Lewis in August last year after detaching from its tug in a storm en-route from Norway to Malta.

It took three weeks before the 17,000-tonne structure was refloated and anchored at the island's Broad Bay.

