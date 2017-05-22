HE TURNED his back on an office job selling insurance and is now on a voyage of mercy to help some of the most impoverished people in the world.

Third Officer Chris McGrory, from Glasgow, is serving aboard the world’s largest charity-run floating hospital in Benin, West Africa, and will soon sail to Cameroon to continue its mission.

But first the boat, named Africa Mercy, will have to navigate through some of the world’s most dangerous waters where attacks by pirates can be an everyday occurrence.

