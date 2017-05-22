Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has accused Catalonia's president Carles Puigdemont of blackmailing the state following reports that the north-eastern region has prepared a law to secede from Spain immediately if it is not allowed to hold an independence referendum.

Mr Rajoy said Mr Puigdemont's alleged plan was "intolerable", labelling it the most serious incident he had seen in his career.

The El Pais newspaper said the Catalan draft law envisages establishing a republic, taking immediate control of the judiciary in the region and seizing state property in Catalonia.

