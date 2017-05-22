Figures have revealed a high number of sex offenders living in Edinburgh and Lothians.



Statistics reveal that a tenth of sex offenders monitored by cops in the Edinburgh and Lothians live within one postcode area.



Crimes they committed include rape, incest, sodomy and lewd behaviour in "contact" offences, and voyeurism, flashing and child porn as "non-contact".



Police Scotland are monitoring 612 sex offenders across the area, but there are 53 signing the register in EH11 alone - covering Sighthill, Gorgie and Dalry.



Community members are now demanding answers on whether the postcode's social housing is making it an easy target to rehouse released prisoners.



Local councillor Catherine Fullerton said: "This is absolutely shocking.



"I want to find out if there's something in the housing policy about why the area is attracting more sex offenders than other parts of the city.



"We have so much social housing in Sighthill and I will be asking questions of officials to find out the policy as they come out of prison, assuming they've been in prison.



"Do they get housing close by?"



Numbers obtained through Freedom of Information laws also show 47 offenders in Livingston (EH54) and 42 in Leith (EH6).



John Aitken, chair of North Sighthill Residents Association, said: "If there's large numbers of serious sex offenders being rehoused in our area, with schools here, then to be honest, I'm very concerned about that.



"Of course, the other thing is a lot of these people don't come from this area. When these people come out of prison they have to be rehoused.



"You always assume they're rehoused in the area they come from - but maybe not if that's where they committed the crime.



"To have these people in the midst of our community with parents of young children is worrying - depending on what offences they have committed."



Sex offenders are ordered to sign the register for a range of offences, handing over their personal details to police.



And they must update details each time they move address, often with limitations on foreign travel.



They also have a dedicated offender manager at the police station who arranges visits, including some unannounced calls at their home.



Sex offenders are sentenced to custodial sentences or, in less serious cases, community orders and sign-up to a rehab programme.



An Edinburgh council spokeswoman said: "It is policy not to comment on individual cases but we do have a robust procedure in place to deal with the housing of registered sex offenders.



"Included in this is a risk assessment which is completed by council staff together with the police before an individual is housed."



Detective Inspector Jacqueline Cotterell added: "We are committed to protecting our communities from harm."