Scottish Labour will today place opposition to a “divisive “ second independence referendum at the heart of her party’s election manifesto.

The document warns that Scotland would face a £15 billion deficit after a Yes vote, as it calls on Nicola Sturgeon to abandon plans for another referendum.

Both Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also condemn what they say is the SNP's focus on the issue at the expense of everything else.

But the SNP said it would be "unimaginable" for a UK government to continue to block another independence vote after the General Election.

The SNP's deputy leader Angus Robertson said that position was "unsustainable”.

Last week the Conservative manifesto said that a second vote should not be held without "public consent" and only after Brexit has been "played out".

However, Conservative leader Theresa May came under pressure as both she and senior Scottish Conservative figures repeatedly failed to define what those terms meant.

Ms Sturgeon has called for a referendum to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, as the Brexit negotiations come to a close.

The SNP leader has said the timing would allow Scots to make an informed choice about their future before they drift too far from the European Union.

Opposition parties have accused the SNP of trying to downplay its calls for another referendum during the election campaign.

But Scottish Labour election campaign manager James Kelly said: "While Nicola Sturgeon tries desperately to convince voters that this election isn't all about independence to her, her deputy leader has let the cat out of the bag.

"The reality is the SNP will always be agitating for another referendum."

Scottish Labour’s manifesto states: "Scottish Labour will never support independence, because we believe that together we’re stronger."

In the foreword, Ms Dugdale writes: "Independence is not the answer to dealing with Scotland’s flagging economy or our pressured public services.”

In his foreword, Mr Corbyn adds: "Labour is opposed to independence because it would inflict turbo-charged austerity on the Scottish people. We will stand firm in our opposition to a second referendum because we know that together we’re stronger and unity is still our strength.”

The manifesto also calls on the SNP to “respect the verdict of the majority of Scots in 2014”.

Ms Sturgeon has said she does respect the outcome of the vote, but that the Brexit decision means the UK Scots voted to remain a part of no longer exists.

Meanwhile, the SNP has pledged to set out an alternative to "unnecessary Tory austerity" when it launches its manifesto on Tuesday.

The document will also include plans to ensure Scotland has a strong hand in Brexit negotiations, the party said.

Ms Sturgeon will also make clear her backing for an increase in the UK-wide top rate of tax to 50p.

The SNP manifesto will also commit to “demanding the retention of the triple lock on the state pension”, which guarantees that payments rise every year either by inflation, average earnings or of 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest.

The Tories have set out plans to scarp the triple lock and replace it with the less generous double lock, rising by either inflation or earnings.

The SNP will also call for increases in the state pension age to halt at 66 and for help for the so-called “WASPI women”, those born in the 1950s who are set to lose out under plans to equalise the state pension age.

Mr Robertson said: "The SNP manifesto will set out a real agenda for change across the UK, focussed on putting a stop to the continued public sector cuts, in-work poverty and rising inequality that the Tories are desperate to hide from.

"We will set out an alternative to unnecessary Tory austerity, back workers and families with fair pay and a fair social security system and back business with fresh support. We will seek a mandate to strengthen Scotland's hands in Brexit negotiations and stand against Tory attempts to negotiate away Scotland's jobs and industries.

"The Tories' attack on pensioners and refusal to u-turn on their cuts to family budgets despite rising prices, shows that - left unchecked - it will be ordinary households and pensioners paying the price of Tory policies while the wealthiest receive tax cuts and public services are starved of funds.

"SNP MPs will not stand by and allow the Tories to do whatever they want and get away with it - either to Scotland or the rest of the UK."