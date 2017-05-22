A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted abduction of two girls.

John Bermingham, 50, was also accused of assault and a breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, the Crown Office said.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Glenburn Road, Falkirk, on Friday May 19.

Bermingham, from Falkirk, made no plea or declaration during the private court appearance and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination with a further court appearance scheduled for next week.