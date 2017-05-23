CONSTITUTION

• Scottish Labour will “never support independence”; constitutional convention to consider “option of a more federalised” UK

TAX

• Different from UK Labour. Basic rate of 21p above £11,500; higher rate at 41p above £42,385; additional rate of 50p above £150,000. Tapered loss of personal allowance

PUBLIC SERVICES

• Additional £3bn from Barnett Formula consequentials by 2021

ECONOMY

• Living wage of £10 helping 467,000 Scots workers below living wage; ending zero hours contracts for 57,000 Scots workers; Scottish Investment Bank with £20bn for Scottish jobs

EDUCATION

• Breakfast club in every primary; every child leaving primary school able to read to a high standard within 10 years; more vocational choices at secondary; more support for colleges; more apprenticeships; 30 years to repay student loans

HEALTH

• End 1 per cent pay cap on NHS staff; NHS workforce commission; end scandal of 15 minute social care visits; 10-year plan to give mental health same priority as physical health

WELFARE

• Increase child benefit by £5 per week to lift 30,000 children out of poverty by 2021

TRANSPORT

• Bring private rail companies back into public ownership as franchises expire: a People’s ScotRail, for people, not for profit; Caledonian Sleeper franchise back in public ownership