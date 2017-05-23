The first victim of the Manchester bomb attack at the city's arena has been named by her college as Georgina Callander.

Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, spoke of its "enormous sadness" after hearing that the student died as a result of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.

A spokesman said in a statement the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

