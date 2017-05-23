MUSIC venues across Scotland are reviewing their security measures following the deadly attack in Manchester.

Tributes have been paid to the victims of the bombing, with 22 now known to have died after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the foyer of the MEN arena.

It is thought the man, who died in the blast, detonated an explosive device at the entrance to the venue and had not made his way inside the main hall, where he would have required a ticket.

A spokeswoman for the Glasgow's SEC Campus, home to the Hydro, the Armadillo and the SEC Centre, said: “We are shocked and saddened following last night’s terrible tragedy and the barbaric attack on innocent members of the public. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the people of Manchester at this time.

"Our current security operation considers information provided to us by Police Scotland and is scaled appropriately to each event.

"We will be liaising with the police regarding our security arrangements with the necessary measures put in place to provide further reassurance to those attending or working at events in and around our venue.”

A spokesman for Glasgow o2 Academy said: "For the next 48 hours, our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those effected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do.

"We will update on Thursday morning with our updated plans for all our shows following a lead from the relevant police forces but we are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice.

"All shows are scheduled to continue at this time and as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure safety of our customers, security measures have been enhanced to reflect yesterday's events."

Erasure are due to play a sold-out show at the venue on Saturday.

A spokesman for Glasgow's Barrowlands said: "We do not want to say too much because these are sensitive matters, but we have security in place for all our concerts and we will be have extra measures put in place in the light of the Manchester attack."

In Edinburgh, council staff confirmed they are talking to police about security at a number of venues, including the Usher Halls.

A spokesowman, said: “We are liaising with Police Scotland to ensure that all of our buildings continue to have appropriate security measures in place.”

Meanwhile, strong security has been put in place at high-profile sports and entertainment venues in England in the wake of the attack.

Wembley Stadium officials said there will be "an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events".

Officials for the Wimbledon tennis Grand Slam, which is due to start in south-west London on July 3, have been working with the police to bolster security measures.

Wembley Stadium is set to host the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on Saturday, the League Two play-off final between Blackpool and Exeter on Sunday and the Championship play-off final between Huddersfield and Reading on Monday.

A Football Association spokesman said: "Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium."