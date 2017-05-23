SECURITY across Scotland has been ramped up following the terror attack in Manchester, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The First Minister convened two meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Room with top level police and security personnel.

She said every event over the next two weeks will be reviewed and more armed police have been stationed at key locations and more Armed Response Vehicles are on patrol.

Airports and train stations across Scotland’s cities saw an immediate increased police presence, some armed.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that while there was no intelligence to suggest there was any immediate threat, the precautions were being put in place.

She said: “It is important to emphasise that, at this stage, the security threat level remains unchanged, at severe. I also stress that, at this time, there is no intelligence of any increased threat or risk to Scotland.

“However, as a precautionary measure, Police Scotland has increased security at key locations such as transport hubs and city centres. There has also been an increase in the number of armed police and armed response vehicles being deployed across Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon said Police Scotland are reviewing security for every major and smaller scale event over the next 14 days.

Police Scotland are meeting with the SFA to discuss the number of police required and additional security measures for the Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow this Saturday, where 50,000 Celtic and Aberdeen fans will pack Hampden.

She said there wold be an increased visible police presence on the streets and work carried out to re-assure the thousands of people visiting pubs, clubs, restaurants and shops and other crowded places across Scotland of their safety.

The First Minister said that other “small daily events and celebrations that make up the fabric of our society” would also have security reviewed.

The extra measures were, she said precautionary adding the “public should remain vigilant and report any concerns that they have to the police, but go about their business as normal.”

Police officers in Scotland will be assisting colleagues in Manchester gathering evidence on the attack.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for anyone in Manchester city centre on Monday night with dashcam video footage to contact them.

Officers from Police Scotland have been at train stations and motorway service stations on the M6 and M74 between Manchester and Scotland in an attempt to identify people returning from the concert who may be important as witnesses.

Police Scotland said the public should expect to see a greater number of officers on patrol.

Phil Gormely chief Constable, said“As part of the UK-wide response to these events, Police Scotland continues to review all safety and security plans and operations.

“This includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed.

“People will therefore see armed police on patrol at transport hubs and crowded places.

“There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat to Scotland but I would ask the public to remain alert and report anything suspicious.”

Ms Surgeon said the attack was “particularly cruel in its targeting of young people enjoying a pop concert.

She sent out a message from the Scottish people of solidarity with the people of Manchester and those affected by the bombing and also one of defiance to the terrorists.

The First Minister said “We know that terrorists and extremists look to destroy our way of life.

“Our best response now and always is to stand firm together with determination and in solidarity.

“to make it clear to those who seek to undermine our values, target our children and destroy our way of life that they will never succeed not now and not ever.”

Other political leaders echoed Ms Sturgeon’s sentiments.

Kezia Dugdale Scottish Labour leader said there would be a “toughening of our resolve in the face of terror”.

“A renewal of our belief in the enduring British values of tolerance and respect.

“And a determination to make sure that such horrific acts will never undermine our freedom, nor our democracy.”

Ruth Davidson said: “We must repeat, that we will not be beaten by the twisted ideology of terrorism.

“We must repeat, that we will not ourselves descend into hatred or rage.”

While Patrick Harvie of the Greens also urged people to reject hatred.

He said: “In recognition of the grotesque motivations behind such an act, the intention to divide our society and sow further hatred, I agree with the First Minister that our response must be grounded in determination to stand together and to strengthen the bonds between us.”