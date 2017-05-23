ONE OF the Scottish teenagers who were missing following the terror attack in Manchester, has been found - but the hunt goes on for the other youth.

A source on the tiny Hebridean island of Barra says Laura MacIntyre, 15, has been located in hospital in Manchester and is being treated for bad burns. Her schoolfriend Eilidh MacLeod, 14, is still missing.

The parents of the two schoolgirls flew to Manchester on Tuesday to help police find their children.

The third year pupils from Barra Community School made the trip with Eilidh’s mother Marion, who was waiting in a hotel to hear from them when the concert ended.

Laura McIntyre. Source: Facebook

The last message she received was a text message to say that the last song had started and they would be out soon.

Mrs MacLeod set out to the arena and when she arrived people were running out of the building. She then began a frantic search for the girls, visiting hotels and calling hospitals in a bid to find them.

A tweet by Laura’s father Micheal appealing for news of his daughter was retweeted more than 13,000 times.

The explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night at the Manchester Arena has left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Officers had been in contact with the families of Laura and Eilidh who attended the concert but have not been seen since the attack.

Laura’s father and her mother Nan, and Eilidh’s father Roddy, were all travelling from the Western Isles to Manchester.

Michael MacIntyre, father of Laura, earlier said it was a birthday present for Eilidh and the pair were “big fans” of Ariana Grande.

He added: “Laura was so happy to be going down there with her friend.

“It was Laura’s first concert. I was a bit hesitant about her going to a concert so far away but she seemed so happy. I’m waiting by the phone all day in case I hear any news.”

Mr MacIntyre, a fish farm worker, also wrote on Twitter: “Please…please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend. Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod”.

Eilidh’s aunt Margaret MacNeil also wrote on Facebook: “My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion. Please let us find the girls safe and well.”

Angus MacNeil, the SNP candidate for the area, who knows both families well, also took to social media to appeal for help in locating the girls.

He said he was “worried sick” about the pair. Mr MacNeil went to school with Eilidh's father Roddy, a merchant seaman, and his daughter is a close friend of Laura.