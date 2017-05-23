A FAMILY have condemned the violence of "an animal and a bully" who abused and assaulted their teenage daughter before she took her own life.

Angus Milligan, 21, of Edinburgh, admitted choking and slapping student Emily Drouet, 18, from Glasgow at halls of residence in Aberdeen.

University of Aberdeen law student Ms Drouet was found dead several days later in March last year.

Milligan, a psychology student from Edinburgh, admitted assault and threatening behaviour. Sentence was deferred at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Ms Drouet had approached a student resident assistant in Aberdeen to say she was having difficulties with the way she was being treated by her boyfriend, a fellow student.

When she was asked if it was physical, she said "no" and told them she did not want to get him into trouble.

Speaking after the case, the Ms Drouet's parents Fiona and Germain Drouet accused Milligan of bearing the greatest responsibility for her death and called for him to be jailed.

Mrs Drouet said: “This boy came into our beautiful daughter’s life and, within a matter of months, he drove her to suicide. His actions were those of an animal and a bully and he has shown no remorse for what he did.

“Violence against women and girls is a hugely important issue and the sheriff needs to send out a clear message that his actions cannot and will not be tolerated.

“Angus Milligan showed no mercy to our daughter through his vicious and relentless campaign of abuse. Nothing will bring Emily back but we hope that he feels the full force of the law and that his sentence reflects the devastating consequences of his actions.”

Mrs Drouet added: “We ache for Emily every second of every day. She has a little brother and sister who are are experiencing the kind of agony that no child should ever have to endure.”

Milligan admitted three charges of the eight he originally faced.

He admitted an assault at New Carnegie Court, Hillheads Halls, on 10 March last year when he seized Ms Drouet by the neck, choked her, pushed her against a desk and twice slapped her on the face to her injury.

He also admitted sending her offensive messages, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and using abusive and offensive language towards Ms Drouet.

Susan Duff, defending, said Milligan understood the pain which Ms Drouet's family was feeling.

She said he accepted his responsibility and would always have the knowledge that his girlfriend took her own life a week later.

Emily and Milligan met as fellow first year students at the Carnegie Halls of Residence at the University. Mr Drouet added: “This has devastated our lives and our family. Our daughter was physically and mentally destroyed by someone who, six months before, was a stranger to her. This is not how it’s supposed to be.

“We still can’t believe Emily isn’t here. We can’t comprehend why this should have happened to her and we intend to do everything in our power to ensure no other family has to endure what we are going through.”

Sandy Brindley, co-ordinator of Rape Crisis Scotland said: "It is desperately sad to see a young woman take her life in these circumstances. This case demonstrates the devastating impact of psychological as well as physical abuse.... It is important that the justice system sends a clear message about how serious this type of abuse is."

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, added: “We know there is no way to ease that pain, and our thoughts are very much with those who knew Emily and those who are missing her today.

“Violence against women and children destroys lives; it hurts and it kills and for as long as men continue to abuse women we can never hope to live in an equal society.

“It is the desperate and devastating reality that domestic abuse takes the lives of a small number of women who experience it, and the heartbreak this inflicts on their family, friends, communities and other relationships cannot be underestimated"

A University of Aberdeen spokesman said: "Emily was a bright and capable student, and her death was a tragedy that was deeply upsetting for all of us here at the University of Aberdeen.

"The wellbeing of our students and staff is our number one concern, and we are committed to supporting anyone who is experiencing difficulties during their time at university.

"The university has enacted an action plan to expand our range of support services, and we are making good progress as we implement a number of new measures designed to offer our students and staff the best possible support."

Sentencing was deferred until July 5