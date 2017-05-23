Britain was braced for further terrorist attacks following the Manchester atrocity as Theresa May said the threat level was being raised to its highest possible rating.
In a live televised statement from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the terror threat level would be increased to "critical", meaning an attack was expected imminently as it was possible a "wider group of individuals" could have been involved in the Manchester Arena attack rather than just suicide bomber Salman Abedi.
In a sign of the increased threat, the military could be deployed to support armed police officers, Mrs May said.
Monday night's attack at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, and dozens injured.
Speaking at Number 10, Mrs May said: "The spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain is far mightier than the sick plots of depraved terrorists.
"That is why the terrorists will never win and we will prevail."
Mrs May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee at 9.30am on Wednesday, Downing Street has announced.
The suicide bomber has been named as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man believed to have been born in Manchester and of Libyan descent.
Abedi studied business at Salford University but dropped out before completing his degree.
He is thought to have attended the Manchester Islamic Centre, also known as Didsbury Mosque, along with his parents and siblings.
A family friend, who asked not to be named, described him as "normal" and said they were known to the Libyan community in the city.
He told the Press Association: "He was always friendly, nothing to suggest (he was violent). He was normal, to be honest."
Abedi was named after armed officers carried out a raid on the red brick semi in south Manchester where he was registered as living.
