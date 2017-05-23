Britain was braced for further terrorist attacks following the Manchester atrocity as Theresa May said the threat level was being raised to its highest possible rating.

In a live televised statement from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the terror threat level would be increased to "critical", meaning an attack was expected imminently as it was possible a "wider group of individuals" could have been involved in the Manchester Arena attack rather than just suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

In a sign of the increased threat, the military could be deployed to support armed police officers, Mrs May said.

