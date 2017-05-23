SINGER Morrissey has stepped into a row as he attacked response of The Queen, the Prime Minister and London mayor Sadiq Khan the Manchester terrorist atrocity, including London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The 58-year-old former lead singer of The Smiths, who grew up in Manchester got mixed reviews for his commentary on the reaction to the deadly suicide bombing that occurred at Ariana Grande’s concert.

He lashed out against British politicians, criticizing their statements on the Manchester attack.

“Theresa May says such attacks ‘will not break us,’ but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues,” he wrote.

“Also, ‘will not break us’ means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken - thanks all the same, Theresa.”

He continued: “Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.”

He added: "Sadiq Khan says 'London is united with Manchester', but he does not condemn Islamic State - who have claimed responsibility for the bomb.

"The Queen receives absurd praise for her 'strong words' against the attack, yet she does not cancel today's garden party at Buckingham Palace - for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press.

"Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an "extremist". An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?

"In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections."

His remarks prompted arguments over the rights and wrongs of his views.

Hundreds liked comments made by Loz Humber who said: "Unnecessarily divisive. Our thoughts and actions should be with, and for, the victims of the attack; not exploiting it for political motive."

Hundreds more supported the view of Andreas Kielczynski who wrote: "I absolutely knew that you would speak up on this and for Manchester. Thank you Morrissey Official You're a champion and I'll always be a fan. Happy Birthday and bless everyone in Manchester and around the world exhausted by this almost daily reminder of how inhuman humans have become."

Duane Moore added: "Mozza, prepare to be next on the 'you're a fascist/nazi' list, but you're absolutely right. Be well."

Samanduh LairPressher disagreed saying: " Your hate is not allowed. Using the deaths of others to promote xenophobia is not welcome. I reject your anti-immigration and hate."