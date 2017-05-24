SOARING property prices in Glasgow’s suburbs are set to contribute to an average increase in property prices of six per cent over the next five years, according to research from Barclays.

Much higher increases are expected in affluent areas on the outskirts of Glasgow, with prices in Edinburgh and Stirling also forecast to rise rapidly. The Barclay’s UK Property Predictor said a six per cent hike would take the average property value in Scotland to almost £180,000 by 2021.

However, East Renfrewshire prices are expected to rise by almost a quarter (23.8 per cent) while East Dunbartonshire property owners can expect a 22.5 per cent increase. In Edinburgh the predicted rise is 20.2 per cent and it is 19.1 per cent in Stirling.

Loading article content