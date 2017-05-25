THEIR families described young couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry as "very much in love" and "perfect in every way for each other."

Chloe, 17, would describe herself as “ditzy”, said her family, while her 19-year-old boyfriend Liam "would do anything for [her], including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate".

For agonising days, the families of the teenagers launched frantic appeals to find the pair after the tragic events unfolded at Manchester arena.

However they later released a heartbreaking joint tribute confirming the sweethearts were among the 22 who had lost their lives.

The statement from their families said the "inseparable" duo from South Shields had "lived to go to new places together and explore different cities.

"They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Liam had apparently taken Chloe to the concert to see Ariana Grande in Manchester for a night away as a romantic treat.

A sports science undergraduate at Northumbria University, he had also tragically lost his father to lymphoma just months before in March.

Both he and his father had a love of cricket, with Liam joined his dad's club Marsden Cricket Club, at the age of six.

The club said: "He was developing into a fine cricketer and coach and was undoubtedly going to be part of our first team for many years to come."

Jack Errington, 19, also from South Shields became friends with Liam when they both started at St Wilfred’s College.He described his as the "joker" and the "prankster" of his group of friends.

The sports-fanatic also fundraised during his dad’s illness, completing a 260 mile sponsored cycle ride from Calais to Paris and a Great North Run to help raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Liam also met Chloe through the cricket club, whose brother Scott is also a member.

Chloe, had been following her love of travel by studying for her travel agent apprenticeship, and had been working part-time for a local agency while she completed her college studies.

Family-run agency Westoe Travel said that the student had been due to start working with them full-time at the end of June.

On it a statement on their website, it paid her "friendly happy personality" and said the teen had a "great future ahead in the travel industry which she was really looking forward to".

A buddying actress, she had also appeared on the stage at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle.

.