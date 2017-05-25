THE family of a "big-hearted" and "bubbly" police officer killed in Manchester said she would have urged them not to be "frightened by fear tactics".

Music-lover Elaine McIver, 43, had been off-duty when she lost her life in the terror attack, while her partner Paul was seriously injured and two children hurt from the blast.

The Cheshire police officer's family also said she would have been "devastated" at the thought of her partner's injuries.

Described as "everyone's friend" she had dedicated twenty years of service to the police force, first in Ellesmere Port, Warrington and in the Economic Crime Unit at headquarters in Winsford before moving to the regional organised crime unit TITAN in 2013.

Her family issued an emotional statement saying she was a "much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague", and was the "best we could ever have wished for".

"She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief, with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

"She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.

"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music.

"Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics; instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it."

"Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever."

Tributes were spread across social media, including many from the accounts of different police forces up and down the country.

Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne said they were supporting her family, and described her as a "big-hearted, bubbly and a positive person" adding, "we will not let evil win".

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane said: "I know this is an extremely difficult time and that great sadness has been felt across the constabulary and the wider community - from colleagues and friends in Cheshire to her current team at Titan.

"We will be doing everything we can to support Elaine's family and our officers and staff. It is at moments like this that we must remain unified and strong."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she was profoundly saddened to learn of the officer's death, who had "given many years of dedicated service keeping communities safe.

"Elaine was off-duty at the time of this brutal, cowardly attack, going about her normal daily life.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and to everyone who has been affected by this horrendous act."