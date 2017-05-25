Debris has been found by coastguard teams searching for a missing light aircraft.
Rescue teams were alerted to a crash two miles off the coast of Skipness in the Mull of Kintyre at around 3.45pm on Thursday.
A helicopter from Prestwick and four lifeboats were sent to the scene where debris was found.
It is not known how many people were travelling on the aircraft or what kind it was.
A coastguard spokesman said: "Police Scotland were assisting the Maritime and Coastguard Agency following a report of a light aircraft crash around 3.45pm this afternoon around two miles off Skipness in the Mull of Kintyre.
"After an extensive search, which included rescue 999 from Prestwick, Tarbert and Campbeltown coastguard teams and Tighnabruaich and Arran lifeboat, there was debris found."
