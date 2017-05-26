THE Scottish Police Authority yesterday agreed a u-turn on the secrecy proposals that have dogged the watchdog for months.
In December, the SPA backed private committee meetings and changed its procedures so that board papers were only published at the last minute, measures critics believed were a retrograde step.
The moves led to Moi Ali resigning from the SPA board after she dissented from the plan, which led to a huge political backlash.
Loading article content
At yesterday’s SPA board meeting in Glasgow, members of the scrutiny body decided to “revert” to holding committee meetings in public “wherever possible”.
Rather than publishing board papers on the day of a meeting, which was believed to be an attempt to hamper the media, the documents will be made publicly available three working days in advance of meetings.
Board members also agreed to create the post of deputy chair, which will be filled by Nicola Marchant.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?