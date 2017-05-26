Former US president Barack Obama teed off his first visit to Scotland playing a round of golf in St Andrews.

Mr Obama could not resist a game on the Old Course at the home of golf in Fife.

He will speak to business leaders in Edinburgh later when he gives a speech for The Hunter Foundation at a charity dinner.

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who invited the former president to the address the evening event, praised Mr Obama's golf skills.

He told Press Association Scotland: "He played great, I don't play golf so I was simply doing the drinks and driving the buggy, but it was great fun.

"That was the very first time I've met him, he was very cool.

"There was a lot of interest (in St Andrews) but he was pretty relaxed and spoke to everybody.

"Who wouldn't enjoy Scotland on a day like this? It's brilliant to have him here."

He added: "I'm not really someone who gets too excited - I'm on a pretty even keel - but today, yeah, this is an exciting one for sure.

"I first wanted to get president Obama here when I saw his inauguration in 2009.

"It was a rainy day in Scotland and I was just blown away by his speech and his message of hope, and I just thought it would be great to have him in Scotland.

"After he left office in January we made the invitation. Former US ambassador to Britain Matthew Barzun, who I'd become friendly with, was very helpful in making the right connections.

"This event is all about having an inspirational speaker and, with regards to fundraising, we're hopefully going to help about 300 children's charities."

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The former president's caddy reassured him there was "no pressure, sir" before he teed off at St Andrews.

Mr Obama, who was hitting the ball last, said: "Well, going by those shots I shouldn't feel any pressure."

Despite heavy security, he shook hands with spectators then visited a snack van and bought a drink before Sir Tom took his photograph with the vendor.

The Democrat arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Friday morning before heading to the course and will address business leaders and take part in a Q&A at the charity dinner.

Tickets for tables of 10 went on sale from about £5,000 and quickly sold out.

Profits will be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Security is expected to be tight at the event in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Singer Annie Lennox, rock band Texas and comedian Kevin Bridges will provide entertainment and Mila Stricevic ,13, from Glasgow will read a poem after winning a school competition.

Auction prizes include two walk-on parts in the next Fantastic Beasts film and the naming rights to the Gleneagles Hotel American bar.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors, including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, to come to Scotland.

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A crowd lined the street outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre to try and catch a glimpse of Mr Obama at the charity event but it is thought he arrived by a back entrance.

Those in attendance at the dinner included Scottish political leaders Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale, as well as sports star Dame Katherine Grainger, RBS boss Ross McEwan and businessman Sir Ian Wood.