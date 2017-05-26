The UK's highest court has refused to hear an appeal by independence campaigners evicted from a camp in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament.
A panel of three Supreme Court justices in London have ruled that the case does not raise "an arguable point of law".
The court announced its decision to refuse permission to appeal in a statement issued on Friday.
Loading article content
The IndyCamp group set up a collection of caravans and tents outside Holyrood towards the end of 2015 and vowed to stay there until Scotland became independent.
It kickstarted a court battle as the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) sought to remove them from the grounds.
Judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled in favour of the parliament last summer, and again later on after an appeal, paving the way for the eviction of the campaigners.
Despite being removed from the site, the group continued its legal battle.
In their latest move, campaigners applied to the UK's Supreme Court in a bid to take their case further.
But the justices refused permission for an appeal after "a review of the relevant written submissions".
Campaigners had argued that eviction would infringe their rights to freedom of expression.
During previous court hearings they put forward several arguments against eviction - including claims that Jesus Christ had given permission for the camp.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?