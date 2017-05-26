JEREMY Corbyn has made clear that a future Labour government would not repeat the foreign interventionist policies of the past as he suggested they had fuelled rather than prevented terrorist attacks at home.

He was swiftly condemned by Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, who said: "It is absolutely outrageous to suggest that there is any link, any justification, for the events that took place in Manchester with the UK's foreign policy."

Speaking just four days after the Manchester bombing, the Labour leader marked a return to full-time campaigning by giving a keynote speech in London in which he stressed how the blame for the atrocity was “with the terrorists” but he claimed the so-called war on terror had failed and that the nation had to be honest about what threatened its security.

“Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home.

“That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and implacably held to account for their actions. But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people, that fights rather than fuels terrorism,” he explained.

The Labour leader said he had a message to the Armed Forces, who were now patrolling the streets of Britain.

“I want to assure you that, under my leadership, you will only be deployed abroad when there is a clear need and only when there is a plan and you have the resources to do your job to secure an outcome that delivers lasting peace. That is my commitment to our armed services.”

Mr Corbyn also expressed his commitment to the country, saying: “I want the solidarity, humanity and compassion that we have seen on the streets of Manchester this week to be the values that guide our government. There can be no love of country if there is neglect or disregard for its people.”

The party leader, who took no questions after his speech in London, was criticised by his opponents.

Sir Michael Fallon, the Defence Secretary, accused Mr Corbyn of being "soft on terrorism," pointing out how he had voted against every piece of anti-terror legislation at Westminster.

Ben Wallace, the UK Government’s Security Minister condemned Mr Corbyn's intervention as “totally inappropriate and crassly timed" while the police operation in Manchester was ongoing and people were being treated in hospital following Monday's atrocity.

He argued Islamist terror was aimed at the British way of life rather than a response to foreign military interventions.

"Now is not the time to decide to use this event to attack foreign policy decisions that may or may not have been made," said Mr Wallace.

Lord Ashdown, the former Liberal Democrat leader, was also critical, saying: "Some political leaders have sought to politicise the events of the week, but now is not the time, and this is not the event, to seek political advantage."

Tim Farron, the party leader, added: “A few days ago, a young man built a bomb, walked into a pop concert and deliberately slaughtered children. Our children. Families are grieving. A community is in shock.

"Jeremy Corbyn has chosen to use that grotesque act to make a political point. I don't agree with what he says, but I disagree even more that now is the time to say it. That's not leadership, it's putting politics before people at a time of tragedy," he added.

Senior Labour politician Mike Gapes, a former chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, also criticised the suggestion the UK's actions overseas were the reason for terrorist attacks at home.

Mr Gapes, a critic of Mr Corbyn who is standing for re-election in Ilford South, said: "Daesh hate us for what we are. Not for what we do. Our foreign policy is used as justification for their crimes. It is not the reason."

Mr Corbyn’s speech came as an opinion poll cut the Conservative lead to just five points; it had at one time been as high as 20 points. Sterling fell in the wake of the survey’s findings.

The Labour leader’s address, preceded by a minute’s silence out of respect for the victims of the Manchester bombing, attacked Conservative austerity measures under Theresa May, first as Home Secretary and then as Prime Minister, and vowed that a Labour government would increase funding for the police and emergency services.

“Austerity has to stop at the A&E ward and at the police station door. We cannot be protected and cared for on the cheap,” Mr Corbyn declared.

“There will be more police on the streets under a Labour Government and if the security services need more resources to keep track of those who wish to murder and maim, then they should get them.”

The Labour leader argued that no government could prevent every terrorist attack and that if an individual was determined enough and callous enough, sometimes he or she would get through.

"But the responsibility of government is to minimise that chance, to ensure the police have the resources they need, that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country, and that at home we never surrender the freedoms we have won, and that terrorists are so determined to take away.

"Too often, government has got it wrong on all three counts and insecurity is growing as a result."

In an apparent response to the criticism he has faced over his speech, Mr Corbyn said the arguments should be heard "without impugning anyone's patriotism".

Setting out why campaigning had to resume following the truce called in the wake of the Manchester blast, he said: "Carrying on as normal is an act of defiance - democratic defiance - of those who do reject our commitment to democratic freedoms.

"But we cannot carry on as though nothing happened in Manchester this week.

"So, let the quality of our debate, over the next two weeks be worthy of the country we are proud to defend. Let's have our arguments without impugning anyone's patriotism and without diluting the unity with which we stand against terror."