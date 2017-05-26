Staff at LBC reportedly let out “massive cheers and applause” when they were informed their co-worker Katie Hopkins had been sacked.
BBC News’ media editor Amol Rajan made the claim on Twitter.
The former editor of The Independent newspaper, 33, said: “Am very reliably told there were massive cheers + applause in @LBC newsroom when staff received email about Hopkins.”
The revelation comes just hours after the radio station announced that controversial broadcaster Hopkins, 42, was leaving her presenting role with immediate effect.
LBC declined to discuss the reasons for her departure or whether it was linked to her latest controversy.
Hopkins caused outrage this week after she called for a “final solution” following the terror attack in Manchester which saw a suicide bomber kill 22 people and injure dozens more at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
Hopkins’ now-deleted tweet, made in the hours after the attack, read: “22 dead - number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester [sic].”
After removing her initial tweet - which many considered to be a reference to the Nazi term for the eradication of Jews during the Second World War - Hopkins posted an amended version.
She changed her wording to read “true solution.”
Hopkins added in another post: “typo / wording amended.”
The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had received complaints about her original tweet on Tuesday.
