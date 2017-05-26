A TEENAGER died after taking ecstasy at a music festival.
But an inquest into the death of 17-year-old Megan Bell ruled that it had not been proven she had taken the drug MDMA voluntarily and may have had her drink spiked.
The Seaham teenager died in July last year at the T In The Park Festival.
Loading article content
An inquest held in Crook today heard that the police investigation into her death concluded she had bought drugs in the North-East before travelling to the gig and may have taken them in a dance tent on the evening of her death.
Senior assistant coroner Crispin Oliver ruled that the former St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy student died from a “drug-related death”.
But he added: “I find that Megan died from the adverse effects of MDMA.
“Megan Bell consumed MDMA while attending the T In The Park festival on July 7 and 8.
“It cannot be concluded that she took drugs voluntarily. She may have been spiked.”
Addressing Megan’s family, Mr Oliver added: “You have obviously lost a very, very precious young girl.
“She was only 17 and was living a normal social life and has essentially walked into her death.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.