THE teenager from Barra who survived the bombing in Manchester Arena is said to have staggered from the scene when she was badly injured.

In media reports, Laura MacIntyre, 15, is said to have been "badly burned, blinded" and had a broken leg as she fled the scene.

According to the Telegraph, she has been sedated in a Manchester hospital since the attack and has been unable to communicate with her parents Michael and Margaret, who have been holding a vigil at her bedside.

According to a family friend, while she remains in critical condition she is also responding to treatment and has undergone several successful operations on her leg and eye.

Laura had been with her friend Eilidh MacLeod, 14, who was later named as one of the 22 who had died following the attack. They were thought to have been close to the suicide bomber.

The 400 mile trip to the Ariana Grande concert was reportedly a birthday treat for Eilidh and a reward for their school exams.

Her parents released a tribute to the teenager on Thursday night, saying she was a "funny and witty young girl who excels at everything she does".

They said: "Laura and her friend Eilidh were so looking forward to the concert, but that night has now ended in a tragedy where Eilidh has lost her life and Laura is in a critical condition.

"Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh's family since we heard their news."

They added that Laura was "strong-willed and a fighter," saying she was in the "best possible place" and was receiving the best care that she could.

Angus MacNeil, an SNP general election candidate who lives on Barra and whose daughter is a best friend of the injured girl, said Laura was able to say her name to hospital staff when she arrived.

Meanwhile, the family of a man from Rutherglen who was seriously injured in the attack are also still at his bedside in Manchester.

Piotr Chylewska, who is originally from Poland, had travelled to the city with family who attended the concert.

The father of two is thought to have been waiting for his wife, daughter and a friend in the foyer after it had finished. They were not hurt in the attack.

Father Paul Morton, of St Bride's Catholic Church in Cambuslang which the family attend, said he been in touch with the family again on Friday, offering support.

He said that Mr Chylewska's family had agonised after being separated from him, and had not known his whereabouts until around 2.30pm the following day.

He said they had managed to identify him from a tattoo which he has. He is thought to have had operations on his stomach, eye and leg.

Father Morton said that he had spoken to the family at midday yesterday, saying that they were trying to sleep after only a few hours the night before.

He said: "That gives you an idea of the severity of the situation. They're hoping to bring him home as soon as possible.

He added: "Even though we are far away it brings home the full horror of the situation."

Clare Haughey MSP for Rutherglen said she had been helping his family following the attack.

The SNP politician said: “Mr Chylewska is a resident of Rutherglen who was, unfortunately, badly injured in Monday’s terrible attack at Manchester arena.

"I can confirm that I have been in contact with the family to offer what assistance I can. I have also been liaising with other agencies and organisations on their behalf."