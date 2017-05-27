He has painted his famous murals in churches, theatres, and a major underground station - and now Alasdair Gray is planning to create one of his signature art works for a spectacular new work for the Scottish Parliament.

Gray, the 82-year-old Scottish polymath who is an author, playwright and artist, has already made his mark on Holyrood: one of his most famous quotes, 'Work as if you live in the early days of a better nation', is engraved on Canongate Wall of the Scottish Parliament.

That quote, which he has attributed to the Canadian author Dennis Lee, could shortly be joined by a major "panoramic" landscape of Scotland on the exterior of the building, facing Arthur's Seat.

If the plan comes to fruition, it will be one of the most significant artistic alterations made to the building, designed by the late Catalan architect Enric Miralles and opened in 2004.

Gray, the author of Lanark, regarded as one of the great modern Scottish novels, is currently working on preparatory sketches of the mural, which would be made in a weather resistant material and would be in the spirit of his view of the West End of Glasgow in the Hillhead Underground station.

The artist, who has recovered from a severe injury from a fall in 2015 and is now using a wheelchair, revealed the plans as he spoke about his first solo London show, which is to open in late July.

Gray has had works in group shows in London before but not a show of work to himself - a collection of his work, paintings, drawings and prints, it will be shown at the Coningsby Gallery in Fitzrovia, London, this summer.

Gray said he was "extremely pleased" about the London show, his first solo exhibition in the city.

He said: "I don't know if I can actually attend, it is a bit awkward to travel with the wheelchair, but I would like to think about it.

"I have had work in group shows in London but not an exhibition devoted to my work.

"Right now I am working on a mural for the Scottish Parliament, and they are interested in it as an idea."

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament confirmed talks had been held about the proposal, which remains an "informal" proposal at this stage.

The artist added: "It would be on an exterior wall, and it would be a panoramic view of Scotland, in black and white and on enamel plates to protect it from the weather.

"We spoke to the parliament and they were very interested in the idea. I am working on the sketches now but I am not close to finishing them."

Gray is also publishing new prints, designing murals, and preparing text and illustrations for his new translation of Dante’s The Divine Comedy.

Andrew Coningsby, managing director of the gallery, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this particular exhibition. Alasdair Gray is already an iconic figure, who will only become more so over time.

"This will be a great opportunity for London curators, collectors and art dealers to become more familiar with his art."

The show in London will include art from 1951 to 2017.

His art is in collections at the Kelvingrove Gallery, the Glasgow Museum of Modern Art, the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, the British Council Collection and the National Library of Scotland.

His art was celebrated in 2015 with a major retrospective exhibition at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove; and in 2014 the BBC aired a one hour documentary to honour the 80th year.

His painted decorations at the Oran Mor venue in Glasgow helped transformed the 1840s, stone built Presbyterian kirk into a major theatre and music venue in the heart of the west end of the city.