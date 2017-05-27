NOW I know I’ve featured Glasgow Central Station at the Fair previously - conjecturing that every press photographer had at some time taken pictures of queuing holidaymakers on Fair Friday.

This though caught my eye for another reason. Do you see the size of that tube of Smarties she is holding? Proof positive that we are being short changed by the tiny tubes that they pass off as Smarties these days. And you no longer get a plastic top to fire off the end towards your sister or brother’s eye.

What is also eye-catching is that two-year-old Mary Ellen Conlin, pictured here in 1962, has been left to guard the luggage while her parents buy tickets or newspapers or whatever.

Leave a two-year-old for a minute at Central Station these days and the authorities will be giving you a tough interview about your parenting skills.

The photographer recorded that young Mary, from Argyle Street in Glasgow, was heading to Bundoran in Ireland which is way over in County Donegal so the family had quite a bus journey ahead of them when they got off the ferry, so hopefully she had a bit more than the Smarties to keep her going.

The sharper-eyed amongst us will notice that she is sitting at the old Central Station “Shell”, the 15-inch Howitzer shell converted into a charity collecting box after the First World War. It is still at the station but no longer prominently in the middle.