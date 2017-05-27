Manchester has become a "global symbol of courage, defiance and unity", former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.
The ex-Labour leader said the attack has broken hearts "but our resolve remains unbreakable".
In a General Election speech in Greenock on Saturday, Mr Brown paused to remember the 22 people who died and the dozens injured in the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday night night.
He said: "Today, and in the days and weeks ahead, we will shed tears at the loss of so many children and young people at the hands of terrorists.
"Children, teenagers, young parents - too many lives have been taken, but I say they cannot take our unity, our solidarity, our support for each other.
"Hearts are broken, but our resolve remains unbreakable.
"Lives have been destroyed, but our spirit is indestructible.
"They thought that we would give in, but we have showed that we keep going."
Mr Brown also praised the emergency services and the "ordinary people of Manchester" who rallied round to help.
He added: "In the hours and days following the attack, Manchester has become a worldwide symbol of courage, defiance and unity.
"To those who are doubters and who believe that terrorism will make us weak through fear, divide our communities and shatter our spirit, let them go to Manchester."
