Gordon Brown has branded the Tories and the SNP as "collaborators" in rising child poverty, as he warned that only Labour will prevent a fall in living standards.

The former prime minister took to the General Election campaign trail in Greenock on Saturday and said 20 million people across the UK will see a £1,000-a-year fall in living standards under a Tory government.

He highlighted forecasts by the Resolution Foundation which claim the poorest third of working-age households will see their average incomes fall by 10% over the next few years if Theresa May remains in Downing Street.

The ex-Labour leader said the SNP government in Scotland should be doing more to tackle inequality north of the border.

Mr Brown said: "In the 1980s under Mrs Thatcher, three million children were in poverty. By the time the Tories left office in 1997, there were four million children in poverty.

"We brought poverty down by raising child benefit, with child tax credits, the minimum wage, but then after 2010, poverty started rising again.

"Last year, it was 3.9 million in Britain, 4.1 million this year and it's going to rise according to all forecasts to 5.1 million children by 2022 - more poverty under Mrs May than Mrs Thatcher.

"A Britain that she says she's going to unite but will be more socially divided and economically polarised than ever.

"The Scottish National Party are collaborators in this rise in poverty and this attack on living standards.

"Let's be absolutely clear that the SNP in government have the power to do something about this. They have the power to top up child benefit, they have the power to top up pension credits, they have the power to do something about housing benefit but poverty among children has risen to 260,000 in Scotland and it will rise by 2022 if the Tories are in power to 320,000 and the SNP government are doing absolutely nothing about it.

"Inequality, deprivation and poverty will continue until doomsday if Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are all that confront it. That's why we need a Labour MP standing up for this area."

Mr Brown did not mention Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in his Greenock speech but praised Inverclyde candidate Martin McCluskey as a "local champion".

He focused on living standards and claimed the Conservatives are not being honest about a fall in incomes.

He said: "In every election, the central economic issue is: What is going to happen to living standards?

"Between now and 2020/21, 45% of the population - 23 million people - will take a financial hit and on average their households will be £1,000 a year or £20 a week worse off.

"Why? Because wages will be rising more slowly than prices, especially for nurses, teachers, carers and others among five million public sector workers, who will see only a 1% rise in wages while prices rise much faster."

Mr Brown, who stood down as an MP in 2015, added: "Conservatives talk about the many and the few, but they are actually harming the many while helping the few.

"That's why it's essential to elect Labour MPs who get up in the morning to fight for social justice and will be voices for the mainstream - the middle and lower income Britain that is being hardest-hit."