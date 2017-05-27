Hundreds of Celtic fans defied a Police Scotland not to march to Hampden Stadium ahead of the Scottish Cup Final. 

Fans could be seen marching up Cathcart Road then Aitkenhead Road in Govanhill just before 2pm. 

The march has been organised by The Green Brigade as reported in today's Evening Times. 

We also reported that Police Scotland had asked fans not to congregate in large groups after the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people. 

Today march, however, was met by a heavy police presence and remained under control by cops. 

With the exception of a few flares, the mounted branch and dog unit kept the large crowd in order. 

A line of more than a dozens cops also stood at Cathcart Road where it meets Aitkenhead Road to keep the march on one path. 