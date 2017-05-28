PLANS for a 35-hour working week and a universal basic income will be key pledges in the Scottish Greens election manifesto.

The party will also commit to scrap "anti-trades union laws" and restore employment rights such as extending protection against unfair dismissal when it unveils its manifesto in Glasgow tomorrow..

Scottish Greens are only standing in three constituencies, with co-convenor Patrick Harvie seeking election in Glasgow North. It also has candidates in Falkirk, and in Edinburgh North and Leith.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said the party's longstanding commitment to universal basic income was a key part of the party's election prospectus.

Under the shake-up of the welfare state means-tested benefits would be replaced by a flat-rate payment – a system being piloted in Finland.

The party said it was part of an agenda to protect the living standards of workers. "With these protections for incomes we will phase in a 35-hour working week to shift our economy away from excessive working hours," the manifesto promises.

Greer, the party's external affairs spokesman, said, "This is a longstanding Green policy which has been gathering momentum at home and abroad. Trials are planned in Fife and Glasgow, and countries such as Finland are also piloting it," he said. "A Scottish Green MP would help get it on the agenda across the UK.

"It would mark a transformative move away from the dysfunctional and cruel social security system which currently exists, with its core purpose being the genuine eradication of poverty and guaranteed dignity for everyone in our society."

Greer said Scottish Green MPs would seek to repeal the Trade Union Act passed in the last parliament which outlawed strikes not voted for by at least 40 per cent of eligible union members and where the turnout does not reach 50 per cent.

The West of Scotland MSP added: "A Scottish Green MP will fight the Tories' anti-trades union agenda. Labour blocked the devolution of employment protections during the Smith Commission, leaving these in the hands of hard-right Conservatives determined to tip the balance even further in the favour of big business.

"That means this is still a fight we must take to Westminster.

“We need to see greater support for employees and unions to root out bad employers.

"For example, Greens would end the requirement that you must have worked for an employer for at least two years before you can sue for unfair dismissal and we would scrap the anti-Trade Union act which even Tory cabinet ministers have described as fascistic."