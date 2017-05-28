THE deadline to enter the Sunday Herald Culture Awards is fast approaching, with just four days left to submit nominations for Scotland’s ‘Cultural Oscars’.

The event is returning in 2017 in association with Edinburgh Napier University to celebrate the country's thriving culture scene and the achievements of our musicians, visual artists, designers and writers.

There is still time to ensure the nation’s best talent is in the running for the awards, as entries can be submitted until Wednesday this week.

There are 15 awards up for grabs, including Cultural Event of the Year, Best Live Performance, Best Performing Arts Venue and One to Watch.

Entries will be judged by our panel of industry experts including author and playwright Alan Bissett, writer and broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove, Pauline Miller Judd, Dean of Arts & Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier University and Rhona Corscadden, Senior Event Manager at EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate

The panel will be chaired by Sunday Herald editor and author, Neil Mackay, and the awards will be presented at a glittering evening ceremony on Thursday July 13 at SWG3, Glasgow.

Pauline Miller Judd, School of Arts and Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Working with our arts students, I see something new and exciting every day and I know this is true across the Scottish scene.

“We hope to see a large number of entries across all the awards categories which really celebrate the exceptional cultural talent across Scotland.”

The Cultural Event of the Year category is sponsored by EventScotland. Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for events and the last 12 months has seen a wonderful array of cultural events and festivals take place across the country.

“I highly recommend any event that has been part of our vibrant sector to enter these awards, which truly celebrates and champions Scottish culture.”

Chris Cameron Jnr, Operations Manager of Cameron Presentations, which is sponsoring the Best Performing Arts Venue category, said: “As a service provider for the arts and entertainment industry we are pleased to be supporting the Sunday Herald Culture Awards to reward and celebrate the outstanding cultural venues, performers and contributors who continue to promote and develop creativity in Scotland.”

All entries must be completed online with the deadline of Wednesday May 31, 2017.

To enter visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/sunday-herald-culture-awards